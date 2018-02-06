New initiative aims to help violent criminals - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

New initiative aims to help violent criminals

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office is introducing a new initiative to help violent offenders change their behavior. 

The Focused Deterrence anti-crime initiative is a part of Operation: Safe Community, which is chaired by District Attorney Amy Weirich. 

The goal is to help offenders turn from a life of crime by providing them with education, job placement, housing, and other resources. 

This is a part of a three-year plan to reduce violent crime in Shelby County. 

Those selected for the program are on probation or parole. 

