New initiative aims to help violent criminals

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office is introducing a new initiative to help violent offenders change their behavior.

The Focused Deterrence anti-crime initiative is a part of Operation: Safe Community, which is chaired by District Attorney Amy Weirich.

The goal is to help offenders turn from a life of crime by providing them with education, job placement, housing, and other resources.

This is a part of a three-year plan to reduce violent crime in Shelby County.

Those selected for the program are on probation or parole.

