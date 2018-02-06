7th grader steers bus to safety when driver has medical emergency

(KXAN) A seventh grade student in Texas jumped into the driver's seat of his school bus when he saw the driver having a medical emergency and drove the bus to safety.

La Grange Middle School seventh-grader Karson Vega saw his bus driver could no longer control the bus while driving on a bridge over the Colorado River.

"He was going off in the ditch almost every turn, and then he started driving and swerving and stuff," Vega said. "I noticed something was wrong."

That's when Vega said he knew he had to take control.

Superintendent William Wagner says La Grange High School sophomore Kyler Buzek kept students safe in the back of the bus and relayed where the bus was heading to a 911 dispatcher.

Vega says the bus was heading down State Highway 71, so he didn't have a good place to pull over. He says he sat on the bus driver's lap and drove for a couple of miles.

"He wouldn't take his feet off [the pedal] so I kicked them over a little, so I could get the brake and stuff and turn the flashers on and everything," Vega said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2EHzkhr