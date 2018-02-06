Police: Man locked woman in closet for hours; choked, raped her

A man is in jail after police said he assaulted a woman, choked and raped her, and locked her in a closet for hours.

Officers found the woman walking down Viscoscia Road, where she told them Michael Russell locked her in a closet for six hours, choking her and making her perform sex acts.

Russell and the victim had a close relationship to each other.

The victim said at one point, Russell strangled her to the point where she was unconscious.

Officers found strangulation marks around her neck and a large welt on her right arm from a belt.

Officers saw Russell running through a backyard where he was able to escape, but was later arrested.

Russell is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and domestic assault.

