Man arrested for carrying gun on U of M campus - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man arrested for carrying gun on U of M campus

Braylan Gatewood (Source: Memphis Police Department) Braylan Gatewood (Source: Memphis Police Department)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

University of Memphis police arrested a man for having a gun on campus Monday.

Police say they received multiple calls that 19-year-old Braylan Gatewood was armed in the University Center on campus. 

When approached by officers, Gatewood admitted to the weapon in his front pocket. 

He is charged with carrying a weapon on school property. 

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly