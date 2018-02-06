Man seen masturbating in car has neighbors on alert in Berclair

In a post on the Nextdoor app, a neighbor shares her experience after seeing a man masturbating while driving in a Berclair neighborhood.

The woman says she was walking her dog on Bonnie Street when the man pulled up next to her Sunday.

She says the man was in an older white utility van.

Other neighbors responded to the original post saying that isn't the first time he"s been seen in the neighborhood.

