Bartlett man charged with involuntary manslaughter following 2015 Amtrak crash

A judge has ordered a Bartlett man to stand trial on criminal charges for the deadly 2015 derailment in Philadelphia.

Brandon Bostian, 34, is charged with involuntary manslaughter after eight people died when the train rounded a curve at twice the 50 mile-per-hour speed limit.

A different judge threw out the charges last year, ruling that the evidence pointed to an accident, not negligence.

Federal investigators concluded Bostian was distracted and lost his bearings.

