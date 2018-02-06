WATCH LIVE: Winter Olympics livestream schedule - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

WATCH LIVE: Winter Olympics livestream schedule

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
PyeongChang (Source: NBC Olympics) PyeongChang (Source: NBC Olympics)
(WMC) -

The 2018 Winter Olympics are being held in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Below you'll find a schedule of events with links to where you can watch each event live. To watch the events online, you will need log in credentials for your cable or satellite provider.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8 (DAY -1)

7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9 (DAY 0)

6:05 p.m. 

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10 (DAY 1)

1:15 a.m. 

4 a.m. 

  • Short Track live coverage
    • Men's 1500m (qualifying, semi-finals, finals)
    • Women's 500m (qualifying)
    • Women's 3000m relay (qualifying)

5 a.m. 

6:35 a.m.

6:00 p.m.

7 p.m.

8 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11 (DAY 2)

12:15 a.m.

1 a.m.

1:40 a.m.

5 a.m. 

6 a.m.

12:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

7 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12 (DAY 3)

4:10 a.m.

6 a.m. 

7 a.m. 

4 p.m.

6 p.m.

7 p.m.

10 p.m. 

10:45 p.m. 

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13 (DAY 4)

12 a.m.

4 a.m.

  • Speed Skating Short Track
    • Women's 500m (quarter-finals, semi-finals, finals)
    • Men's 1000m (qualification)
    • Men's 5000m relay (qualification)

4:30 a.m.

5 a.m.

6 a.m.

6 p.m.

7 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

10:45 p.m.

11:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14 (DAY 5)

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Luge – Doubles Gold Medal Final
  • Men’s Nordic Combined –Individual Normal Hill/10 km Gold Medal Final

7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

  • Figure Skating – Pairs’ Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
  • Men’s Alpine Skiing – Super G Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
  • Men’s Skeleton – Competition (LIVE)
  • Women’s Speed Skating – 1,000m Gold Medal Final

11:05 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

  • Men’s Snowboard Cross Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
  • Men’s Skeleton – Competition

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15 (DAY 6)

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Women’s Cross Country – 10km Gold Medal Final
  • Men’s Speed Skating – 10,000m Gold Medal Final

7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

  • Figure Skating – Men’s Short Program (LIVE)
  • Women’s Snowboard Cross Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
  • Men’s Skeleton – Gold Medal Final Runs (LIVE)
  • Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Competition
  • Women’s Cross Country – 10km Gold Medal Final

12:05 a.m. – 1 a.m.

  • Luge – Team Relay Gold Medal Final
  • Men’s Biathlon – 20km Gold Medal Final

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16 (DAY 7)

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Women’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final
  • Men’s Cross Country – 15km Gold Medal Final
  • Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Competition

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

  • Figure Skating – Men’s Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
  • Women’s Alpine Skiing – Super G Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
  • Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Gold Medal Final
  • Women’s Skeleton – Competition

11:35 p.m. – 1 a.m.

  • Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final
  • Figure Skating – Men’s Postgame

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17 (DAY 8)

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

  • Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Competition
  • Women’s Biathlon – 12.5km Mass Start Gold Medal Final
  • Women’s Cross Country – 4x5km Relay Gold Medal Final

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

  • Men’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom, First Run (LIVE)
  • Short Track – Gold Medal Finals
  • Women’s Skeleton – Gold Medal Final Runs
  • Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Gold Medal Final

10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

  • Men’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom, Gold Medal Final Run (LIVE)
  • Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18 (DAY 9)

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

  • Men's Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Gold Medal Final
  • Men's Speed Skating –Team Pursuit Competition
  • Men's Biathlon – 15km Mass Start Gold Medal Final

6 p.m. – 11pm

  • Figure Skating – Ice Dancing Short Dance (LIVE)
  • Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)
  • Women’s Speed Skating – 500m Gold Medal Final
  • Two-Man Bobsled – Competition
  • Men’s Cross Country – 4x10km Relay Gold Medal Final

11:35 p.m. – 1 a.m.

  • Women’s Snowboarding – Big Air Competition

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19 (DAY 10)

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Men's Ski Jumping – Team Large Hill Gold Medal Final
  • Speed Skating
    • Men’s 500m Gold Medal Final
    • Women’s Team Pursuit Competition

7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

  • Figure Skating – Ice Dancing Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
  • Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
  • Two-Man Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs

11:05 p.m. – 12 a.m.

  • Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20 (DAY 11)

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Biathlon – Mixed Relay Gold Medal Final
  • Men’s Nordic Combined – Individual Large Hill/10km Gold Medal Final

7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

  • Women’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
  • Figure Skating – Ladies’ Short Program (LIVE)
  • Women’s Bobsled – Competition
  • Men’s Snowboarding – Big Air Competition (LIVE)

12:05 a.m. – 1 a.m.

  • Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross Gold Medal Final
  • Short Track – Gold Medal Final

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 (DAY 12)

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Speed Skating – Team Pursuit Gold Medal Finals
  • Men’s Cross Country – Team Sprint Gold Medal Final

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

  • Men’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom, First Run (LIVE)
  • Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
  • Women’s Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs
  • Women’s Cross Country – Team Sprint Gold Medal Final

10:35 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

  • Men’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom Gold Medal Final Run (LIVE)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22 (DAY 13)

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Women’s Biathlon – 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Final
  • Men’s Nordic Combined – Team Large Hill/4x5km Gold Medal Final

7 p.m. – 11pm

  • Figure Skating – Ladies’ Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
  • Women’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Downhill Run (LIVE)
  • Women’s Snowboarding – Big Air Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
  • Short Track – Gold Medal Finals

11:35 p.m. – 1 a.m.

  • Women’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Slalom Gold Medal Run (LIVE)
  • Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross Gold Medal Final

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23 (DAY 14)

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Men’s Biathlon – 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Final
  • Figure Skating – Ladies’ Review

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

  • Alpine Skiing – Team Event Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
  • Men’s Snowboarding – Big Air Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
  • Four-Man Bobsled – Competition
  • Men’s Speed Skating – 1,000m Gold Medal Final

10:35 p.m. – 12 a.m.

  • Snowboarding – Men’s & Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Gold Medal Finals

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25 (DAY 16)

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

  • Women’s Cross Country – 30km Gold Medal Final

6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

  • Olympic Gold

7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

  • Closing Ceremony

Powered by Frankly