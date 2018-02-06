Renal Care of Memphis hosts health care job fair - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Renal Care of Memphis hosts health care job fair

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Renal Care of Central Memphis is looking for health care professionals. 

They are hosting a job fair February 7th from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at their Midtown location at 1331 Union Avenue Suite 101. All candidates are asked to bring resumes. 

Positions available include: 

Registered Nurses ($10,000 sign on bonus for those with dialysis experience)

Licensed Practical Nurses

Dialysis Patient Care Technicians  (CCHT Required)

