MLGW warns customers of ongoing scam

A scammer posing as a representative of MLGW has the utility company warning customers not to fall victim to his demands.

"You're just going to always have people out there doing wrong and trying to hurt people," Gale Jones Carson of MLGW said.

The utility company said scammers have been calling businesses and threatening to disconnect service unless the business puts cash on a green dot card and uses it to pays their outstanding bill in the next 30-45 minutes.

"Normally, we give you 3 days notice before your service will be disconnected...we certainly will not tell customers to get a green dot card," Carson said.

She said the scammers are spoofing the call, making it look like they're calling from an MLGW phone number.

MLGW said if you get a call like that, you should hang up immediately, call police, and never give out your bank information.

"We ask customers do not listen to these people when they call you," Carson said. "That is not how we do business and it just hurts us to see some of our customers who fall into this situation."

MLGW said if you ever have a question about your bill, do not hesitate to call customer service at 901-544-6500.

