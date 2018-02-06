MPD to give live update about homicide investigation

Memphis' top cop is set to deliver a message about a homicide investigation.More >>
A scammer posing as a representative of MLGW has the utility company warning customers not to fall victim to his demands.More >>
Troubling new numbers show Memphis is the poorest large metro in the country.More >>
In a post on the Nextdoor app, a neighbor shares her experience after seeing a man masturbating while driving in a Berclair neighborhood.More >>
A 6-year-old is on the road to recovery after open heart surgery, and a simple test at school could be the reason he is alive today.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
Cellphone video of the encounter appears to show the teacher grab the student and shove him, pushing him to the floor.More >>
Savannah Police have charged a 15-year-old with murder in the fatal shooting at a Savannah funeral home over the weekend.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
Chaves officials say two bodies were found this morning, and they are believed to be the missing couple from Bovina.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old Huntsville boy said their final goodbyes late Monday night after he had been on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
The National Weather Service says it is investigating how a monthly test message was sent out as an actual tsunami warning for Charleston.More >>
