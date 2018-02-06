Cemetery tombstones cleared of debris

Shelby County is working with families at two cemeteries after a man raised awareness about the unkempt conditions at his grandmother's grave site at Mt Carmel Cemetery.More >>
Shelby County is working with families at two cemeteries after a man raised awareness about the unkempt conditions at his grandmother's grave site at Mt Carmel Cemetery.More >>
The Memphis Police Association says they are working with the Memphis Fire Fighters Association to formally propose a half-cent increase in the city's sales tax rate to fund public safety.More >>
The Memphis Police Association says they are working with the Memphis Fire Fighters Association to formally propose a half-cent increase in the city's sales tax rate to fund public safety.More >>
Decades ago, a young group of students did not know they were making history as they paved the way for desegregation in Memphis schools.More >>
Decades ago, a young group of students did not know they were making history as they paved the way for desegregation in Memphis schools.More >>
Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell will deliver his State of the County address Tuesday.More >>
Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell will deliver his State of the County address Tuesday.More >>
MLGW customers will face more expensive monthly bills later in 2018.More >>
MLGW customers will face more expensive monthly bills later in 2018.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?More >>
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
Cellphone video of the encounter appears to show the teacher grab the student and shove him, pushing him to the floor.More >>
Cellphone video of the encounter appears to show the teacher grab the student and shove him, pushing him to the floor.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot Tuesday morning in New Orleans, his family says.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot Tuesday morning in New Orleans, his family says.More >>
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
Chaves officials say two bodies were found this morning, and they are believed to be the missing couple from Bovina.More >>
Chaves officials say two bodies were found this morning, and they are believed to be the missing couple from Bovina.More >>
A body was reportedly found in water near Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A body was reportedly found in water near Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.More >>