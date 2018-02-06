2 people shot in Whitehaven - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 people shot in Whitehaven

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two people were found shot on East Holmes Road in Whitehaven.

Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of East Holmes Road and Millbranch Road.

The condition of the victims is unknown.

