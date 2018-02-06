Man killed, another injured in Whitehaven shooting

One man is dead and another injured after a shooting on East Holmes Road in Whitehaven.

Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of East Holmes Road and Millbranch Road.

Police said one male victim has died and the second male victim is in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with tips concerning this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.