Man killed, another injured in Whitehaven shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One man is dead and another injured after a shooting on East Holmes Road in Whitehaven.

Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of East Holmes Road and Millbranch Road.

Police said one male victim has died and the second male victim is in non-critical condition. 

This is an ongoing homicide investigation. 

Anyone with tips concerning this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. 

