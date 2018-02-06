Man killed, another injured in Whitehaven shooting

The Horn Lake Board of Aldermen will wait until next month to decide whether former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis will be hired as the new city planner.More >>
$10 million is the price tag for Memphis Police body cameras, which have been on the street now for just over a year. So, what do those videos show, and how easily are they obtained when an incident is called into question?More >>
Decades ago, a young group of students did not know they were making history as they paved the way for desegregation in Memphis schools.More >>
A woman is dead and a man injured after a shooting in Raleigh, Memphis police confirmed.More >>
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
The influenza virus has claimed at least one life in Alabama and it may have played a role in the deaths of more than 50 others.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
A body was reportedly found in water near Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot Tuesday morning in New Orleans, his family says.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
