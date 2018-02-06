Woman killed, man critical after Troost Drive shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman killed, man critical after Troost Drive shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A woman is dead and a man injured after a shooting in Raleigh, Memphis police confirmed.

The shooting happened shortly before 8:17 p.m. in the 4200 block of Troost Drive, near the intersection of Egypt Central Road and Raleigh Millington Road.

The male victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly