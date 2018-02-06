Woman killed, man critical after Troost Drive shooting

A woman is dead and a man injured after a shooting in Raleigh, Memphis police confirmed.

The shooting happened shortly before 8:17 p.m. in the 4200 block of Troost Drive, near the intersection of Egypt Central Road and Raleigh Millington Road.

The male victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned for more updates.

