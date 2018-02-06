Teen charged in murder held in solitary confinement ahead of trial

Shelby County District Attorney's Office is introducing a new initiative to help violent offenders change their behavior.More >>
A teen girl charged with murder sits in solitary confinement in an adult prison. Teriyona Winton, 16, is the youngest female housed in a Tennessee prison.More >>
The Horn Lake Board of Aldermen will wait until next month to decide whether former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis will be hired as the new city planner.More >>
$10 million is the price tag for Memphis Police body cameras, which have been on the street now for just over a year. So, what do those videos show, and how easily are they obtained when an incident is called into question?More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot in New Orleans, police said.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
The teenager who can be seen in a viral video swinging two dogs and throwing them has now been charged with animal cruelty.More >>
