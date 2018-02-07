Grizzlies lose big in Atlanta

The Memphis Grizzlies tried to sweep the season series against the Atlanta Hawks, but things didn't go as planned.

With both teams struggling near the bottom of their respective conferences, it was the Hawks who had a big night.

Mario Chalmers was the only bright spot in this game for the Grizzlies. Rio made the most of his 16 minutes with 13 points and 2 assists

The rest of the Grizz..just a dud.

The game was nothing but one turnover after another, some on simple plays that had the players upset with each other.

The Grizzlies committed 16 turnovers in the first half, and 25 for the game. The Hawks capitalized on just about every one of them.

This one was a blowout, with the Hawks winning 108-82.

The Grizzlies, now 18-35, next come home on a back to back host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

