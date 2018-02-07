MLGW hikes rates, Shelby County School teacher of the year, Teach 901 Job fair, rainy commute

Good Wednesday morning!!
Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:
If you are an MLGW customer, electric and gas rates are going up later this year. They will go up by about 2-percent. That means the average person will pay about 18 dollars more this year. We'll break down details this morning on #WMC5.
We are sending a high five to a Shelby County High School teacher who was just named a high school teacher of the year. Hear from her this morning on #wmc5.
The Memphis Police Association along with the Memphis Fire Association are working together to propose a half-percent increase in the city's sales tax rate. That money would be used to fund public safety. They will need to get about 31-thousand people to sign a petition so they can get it on the ballot in November. We'll talk about the issues and what people are saying about it this morning.
Teach 901 is holding an Education Job Fair tonight in the new Crosstown Concourse. It's the first of 3 job fairs. Details this AM.
A gruesome and bizarre story... 2 men were being robbed when the robbers opened fire into their van. One of the men was hit, was treated at a hospital and released. Weeks later, they went back to get their van from the impound lot. That's when police discovered a body was inside the van. It appears a person who was in the back of the van had been shot and killed. We are updating this story for you this morning.
Weather:
It is a rainy commute on this Wednesday morning!! Temps in the low 30s...highs near 40 today. Details on the day and week ahead with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long on WMC Action News 5.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:
Body left in impounded car for 7 weeks
Horn Lake residents split on hiring Greg Davis as city planner?
Teen charged in murder held in solitary confinement ahead of trial
Couple expecting 14th child after 13 boys
Lawsuit: Memphis nursing home sedated patients on drugs
Join us as get going this morning!! We are live from 4:30-7am on WMC Action News 5 with all of your news weather and traffic.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
Shelby County District Attorney's Office is introducing a new initiative to help violent offenders change their behavior.More >>
A teen girl charged with murder sits in solitary confinement in an adult prison. Teriyona Winton, 16, is the youngest female housed in a Tennessee prison.More >>
The Horn Lake Board of Aldermen will wait until next month to decide whether former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis will be hired as the new city planner.More >>
$10 million is the price tag for Memphis Police body cameras, which have been on the street now for just over a year. So, what do those videos show, and how easily are they obtained when an incident is called into question?More >>
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
