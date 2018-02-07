MLGW hikes rates, Shelby County School teacher of the year, Teach 901 Job fair, rainy commute

Good Wednesday morning!!

If you are an MLGW customer, electric and gas rates are going up later this year. They will go up by about 2-percent. That means the average person will pay about 18 dollars more this year. We'll break down details this morning on #WMC5.

We are sending a high five to a Shelby County High School teacher who was just named a high school teacher of the year. Hear from her this morning on #wmc5.

The Memphis Police Association along with the Memphis Fire Association are working together to propose a half-percent increase in the city's sales tax rate. That money would be used to fund public safety. They will need to get about 31-thousand people to sign a petition so they can get it on the ballot in November. We'll talk about the issues and what people are saying about it this morning.

Teach 901 is holding an Education Job Fair tonight in the new Crosstown Concourse. It's the first of 3 job fairs. Details this AM.

A gruesome and bizarre story... 2 men were being robbed when the robbers opened fire into their van. One of the men was hit, was treated at a hospital and released. Weeks later, they went back to get their van from the impound lot. That's when police discovered a body was inside the van. It appears a person who was in the back of the van had been shot and killed. We are updating this story for you this morning.



It is a rainy commute on this Wednesday morning!! Temps in the low 30s...highs near 40 today. Details on the day and week ahead with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long on WMC Action News 5.

