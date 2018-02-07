MATA to end West Memphis route

This week is "Quitting time in Tennessee," where state leaders are encouraging people to quit smoking.More >>
Shelby County Schools names its teacher of the year.
MATA is soon set to end its route into West Memphis.
A teen girl charged with murder sits in solitary confinement in an adult prison. Teriyona Winton, 16, is the youngest female housed in a Tennessee prison.
The Horn Lake Board of Aldermen will wait until next month to decide whether former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis will be hired as the new city planner.
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot in New Orleans, police said.
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.
Police say the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was robbed while he was away at the Super Bowl.
A 13-year-old boy goes into action, taking the wheel, when a school bus driver suffered a medical emergency.
