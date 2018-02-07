MATA to end West Memphis route - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MATA to end West Memphis route

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
WEST MEMPHIS, AR (WMC) -

MATA is soon set to end its route into West Memphis.

The City of West Memphis has used grant funds to support the route for 20 years, but that will now stop.

MATA administrators said in recent years, ridership has declined significantly.

The last day of the route will be Saturday, March 31.

