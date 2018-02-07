SCS names teacher of the year

Shelby County Schools names its teacher of the year.

Special education teacher Tonyal Mathes was named the high school teacher of the year.

"This is just an honor to be able to teach, lead and impact the lives of so many students," Mathes said.

Mathes teaches SCS graduates in a transition program at the University of Memphis.

The program that she helped launch is for students with special needs who are moving from high school to a career.

She will not compete for the state's top teacher award.

