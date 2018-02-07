Doctor: This flu season worse than Swine flu

A Mid-South doctor said this year's flu outbreak is worse than the H1N1 Swine flu from several years ago.

Doctor Jeff Mullins has been a family physician in Memphis for 25 years and said this flu season is one of the worst he's seen.

"The governor even asked the primary care doctor to add some extra slots to their appointment schedule just to see the huge number of people with influenza," Mullins said.

He said the flu shot is not that effective this year and it has been a colder winter, so more people are inside. Those factors have created a perfect storm this season.

He expects flu cases to go down this month and next month as the temperatures warm up.

