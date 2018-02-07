Teach901 seeks teachers at job fair - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Teach901 seeks teachers at job fair

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

Teach901 is looking for teachers to work in Memphis.

They're hosting their first educator job fair of the year Wednesday, February 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Crosstown Concourse, Central Atrium on the fourth floor.

The fair will connect job seekers with recruiters from public, charter, and parochial schools in Memphis.

Recent and upcoming college graduates are also invited to network.

