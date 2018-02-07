Lenovo recalls ThinkPad laptops due to fire hazard

The technology company Lenovo is recalling ThinkPad laptops due to a fire hazard.

The recall affects more than 78,000 laptops sold between December 2016 and October 2017.

The company says the issue stems from an unfastened screw that can damage the battery causing it to overheat and potentially catch fire.

If you suspect you have one of the recalled laptops, you should stop using it immediately.

