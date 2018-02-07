Winter Olympics By The Numbers - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Winter Olympics By The Numbers

(Source: WalletHub) (Source: WalletHub)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

With the Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea upon us, WalletHub.com released its 2018 Winter Olympics By The Numbers report, which includes infographics as well as commentary from a panel of leading sports experts.
 
Here are some of the interesting statistics they found:

  • $13 Billion: The estimated cost of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, 4 times less than the record-setting 2014 Sochi Games.
  • $19.6 Million: The amount spent on cybersecurity and X-ray screening for the PyeongChang Games.
  • $4,683: The average price of a week-long trip to PyeongChang for the Olympics.
  • 242: Athletes on the U.S. team -  a record for any country in the Winter Olympics.
  • 169: Russian athletes received a special exemption to compete after Russia was banned from the 2018 Olympics due to a doping scandal.

To see the entire report, click here.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly