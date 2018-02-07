With the Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea upon us, WalletHub.com released its 2018 Winter Olympics By The Numbers report, which includes infographics as well as commentary from a panel of leading sports experts.



Here are some of the interesting statistics they found:

$13 Billion: The estimated cost of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, 4 times less than the record-setting 2014 Sochi Games.

The estimated cost of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, 4 times less than the record-setting 2014 Sochi Games. $19.6 Million : The amount spent on cybersecurity and X-ray screening for the PyeongChang Games.

: The amount spent on cybersecurity and X-ray screening for the PyeongChang Games. $4,683 : The average price of a week-long trip to PyeongChang for the Olympics.

: The average price of a week-long trip to PyeongChang for the Olympics. 242: Athletes on the U.S. team - a record for any country in the Winter Olympics.

Athletes on the U.S. team - a record for any country in the Winter Olympics. 169: Russian athletes received a special exemption to compete after Russia was banned from the 2018 Olympics due to a doping scandal.

To see the entire report, click here.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.