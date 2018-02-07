3 indicted in murder of pizza delivery woman

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced two men and a teen were indicted for the murder of a pizza delivery driver in 2016.

Mia Jones, 46, was shot and killed while making a delivery for Domino's Pizza.

Jones was shot and she ended up crashing her car near the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Ketchum Road. She was rushed to a hospital, but she did not survive.

She left behind three children and a fiancé.

Leanthony Primer, 25; Marquez Thompson, 18; and Charles McClellan, 17 were indicted on first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery charges.

