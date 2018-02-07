Central BBQ opens event center

The owners of Central BBQ are moving into a new venture – event planning.

The Memphis BBQ company has opened an event space called Avon Acres behind their Summer Avenue location.

The location can host a crowd of 300 people.

There has already been one event, but the company plans to host a grand opening ceremony soon.

To learn more, visit their Facebook page.



Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.