Convicted sex offender charged with murder

A convicted sex offender has been charged in a murder that happened Monday near downtown Memphis.

According to police, 25-year-old Benjamin Bean is accused of shooting 54-year-old Augusta Gray multiple times after an argument.

The shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Exchange Avenue and Hamlin Place, off Poplar Avenue near the Medical District.

Bean is charged with first-degree murder, a convicted felon with a handgun and tampering with evidence.

