Greg Davis withdraws from Horn Lake city planner search

Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis has withdrawn his name from consideration for Horn Lake's next city planner.

Davis made the announcement Wednesday where he blamed "false hopes and political rhetoric" for affecting the process.

Tuesday night, the Horn Lake Board of Alderman delayed a vote to approve him until March.

Davis was eventually acquitted in a new trial after being initially convicted in 2014 of embezzlement while mayor of Southaven.

You can read Davis’ full statement of his withdrawal below:

