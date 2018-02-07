Firefighters praise ‘This Is Us’ for highlighting importance of smoke detectors

A scene from Sunday's episode of "This Is Us" (Source: NBC)

One of NBC's hit shows is receiving acclaim for more than just its acting and storytelling.

Fire departments are praising the most recent episode of "This is Us" for bringing attention to the benefit of a working smoke detector.

In the episode, the beloved Pearson family loses their home to an accidental house fire after forgetting to put in new smoke detector batteries.

Firefighters said this fictional tragedy should serve as a warning for its viewers to regularly check the batteries in their smoke detectors.

