Proposed bill would require TN schools to display 'In God We Trust' in prominent location

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
NASHVILLE, TN (WMC) -

A bill requiring all Tennessee schools to display "In God We Trust" in a prominent location is moving forward in the state legislature.

The bill recently passed the state Senate.

According to the bill, prominent location means a school entryway, cafeteria, or common area where students are likely to see the national motto.

It would take effect during the next school year.

