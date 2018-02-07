$50.5M distribution center breaks ground in Mississippi

Business is booming in Marshall County, Mississippi.

A clear sign of that was Wednesday's groundbreaking for the Cooper Tire and Rubber Distribution Center in Byhalia which is down the road from Volvo I T North America.

"Marshall County is, I think, the area you see the most growth and opportunity right now,," Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant said.

The mammoth 1 million square-foot facility--equal to 17.5 football fields--will take 300 people to build and will have 100 employees once it opens its doors sometime in the fall.

"You got a good workforce here but look at the highways. You're able to get here. You're able to move your products all around the United States," Bryant said.

"We've got a great location, infrastructure is in place, and our great connectivity," Justin Hall said.

Hall said with the soon-to-be opened I-269, businesses will continue to look to Marshall County, but it's not just Marshall County. The entire Magnolia State is feeling this economic upswing.

Governor Bryant is touting the Magnolia State's unemployment rate is around four percent, which is the lowest since 1979.

"And that will mean a quality of life. So you'll have more of the revenue coming in for schools, more for your public safety needs, more for transportation," Bryant said.

The project was funded with $50.5 million in investment--more than $40 million coming from private investors--and the rest from Copper Tire.

