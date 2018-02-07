Latino Memphis, MPD working to ID man left inside van

A retired MPD major, said officers did a whole lot of things wrong. He said it's tough to truly understand how this happened.

'Sloppy job:' MPD veteran says no excuse for man's body left in van

The identity of a man found inside a cargo van on Monday remains a mystery to police.

More than 48 hours after the van's owner made the grim discovery, police still don't know the name of a Hispanic man who appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened on Dec. 18, 2017 at a Binghampton apartment complex.

The man's name, his family, and where he's from are all still unknown.

Investigators have sought out help from Latino Memphis and its community to identify the man.

“We are just waiting for a little more information,” Casey Bryant with Latino Memphis said. “I did hear that police are trying to make a sketch of the person's face so at least we can present that to the public and try to get some feedback.”

At this point, Latino Memphis said it's possible the victim wasn't connected to the Memphis community.

Bryant said the organization was unaware of any missing persons reports as well.

“We hadn't heard anything about a missing person or any kind of calls for looking for their loved one or anything like that,” Bryant said.

Regardless of where this man called home, Bryant said hearts are heavy, mourning the oversight through the Memphis Latino community and throughout the city.

Latino Memphis said it will accept any tips on the man's identity or the crime on behalf of Memphis Police Department from anyone who may not feel comfortable talking to police.

