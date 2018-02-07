Bike share program ready to ride through Memphis

Volunteers are getting hands-on with hundreds of new bike-sharing bicycles in Memphis.

All week, groups have been unpacking the equipment for Explore Bike Share.

The program will eventually have 60 stations across Downtown, Midtown, Orange Mound, and other destinations.

Riders can check out a bike and return it somewhere else. The bikes are state-of-the-art, featuring GPS tracking and turn-by-turn directions.

“The launch of this process, it's just going to be the combination of a lot of hard work that's gone in by a lot of people over the last couple of years,” said Trey Moore, executive director of Explore Bike Share. “We are excited to get these into the hands of Memphians.”

The people who have been helping unpack the bikes will also get to be the first ones to take them for a spin.

Each volunteer will get a free month of membership to the bike share program.

