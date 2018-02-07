Witnesses remember seeing 2 people in van where third man found dead

New photos are only raising more questions about how investigators didn't see a homicide victim in the back of a van for seven weeks.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who they said tried to lure a high school student into his vehicle.More >>
City of Memphis has revealed how much they spent on extra security during last month's "Confederate 901" Rally.More >>
The mother of a man who was found dead at the police impound lot in 2007 said she is disturbed this has happened a second time in Memphis.More >>
Volunteers are getting hands-on with hundreds of new bike-sharing bicycles in Memphis.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
Charges have been filed against Germaine Moore, who was arrested Tuesday in connection with a viral video showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.More >>
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.More >>
