Memphis officials spent $151K monitoring Confederate rally last month

City of Memphis revealed how much they spent on extra security during last month's "Confederate 901" Rally.

Wednesday, they tweeted the Jan. 6 protests cost taxpayers $151,000.

There was heavy police presence as a group gathered in the Medical District, and another drove the I-240 loop.

The city said Memphis Police Department already have a $20 million overtime budget, so the extra cost will be covered.

