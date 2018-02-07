Memphis officials spent $151K monitoring Confederate rally last - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis officials spent $151K monitoring Confederate rally last month

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Protesters at the Jan. 6 rally (Source: WMC Action News 5) Protesters at the Jan. 6 rally (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

City of Memphis revealed how much they spent on extra security during last month's "Confederate 901" Rally.

Wednesday, they tweeted the Jan. 6 protests cost taxpayers $151,000.

There was heavy police presence as a group gathered in the Medical District, and another drove the I-240 loop.

The city said Memphis Police Department already have a $20 million overtime budget, so the extra cost will be covered.

