Man arrested for trying to lure student into his car

Memphis Police Department arrested a man who tried to lure a student into his vehicle.

Jeremy Woodard was taken into custody Friday after he allegedly tried to lure a female Hamilton High School student into a his vehicle Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Shelby County Schools warned parents Tuesday against a man, now believed to be Woodard, who had been seen around different schools in the area.

Woodard is charged with stalking.

