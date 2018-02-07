Man arrested for trying to lure student into his car - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man arrested for trying to lure student into his car

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Jeremy Woodard (Source: Memphis Police Department) Jeremy Woodard (Source: Memphis Police Department)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department arrested a man who tried to lure a student into his vehicle.

Jeremy Woodard was taken into custody Friday after he allegedly tried to lure a female Hamilton High School student into a his vehicle Tuesday, Feb. 6. 

Shelby County Schools warned parents Tuesday against a man, now believed to be Woodard, who had been seen around different schools in the area.

Woodard is charged with stalking. 

