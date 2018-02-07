Man arrested for trying to lure student into his car

A civil rights legend made his way to the Bluff City this weekend.More >>
A civil rights legend made his way to the Bluff City this weekend.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man who they said tried to lure a student into his vehicle.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man who they said tried to lure a student into his vehicle.More >>
A pregnant teen was shot while driving on I-40 near Austin Peay Highway, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A pregnant teen was shot while driving on I-40 near Austin Peay Highway, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The City of Oxford has issued a precautionary boil water notice for all customers who receive water from the the city.More >>
The City of Oxford has issued a precautionary boil water notice for all customers who receive water from the the city.More >>
A high school boy was shot and killed Friday night as he was planning to go a big school event.More >>
A high school boy was shot and killed Friday night as he was planning to go a big school event.More >>
City officials posted the first report around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.More >>
City officials posted the first report around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence insists there's "no daylight" between the U.S., South Korea and Japan on the need to keep the pressure on North Korea.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence insists there's "no daylight" between the U.S., South Korea and Japan on the need to keep the pressure on North Korea.More >>
A police officer in the Columbus suburb of Westerville has been killed in the line of duty, the city said in a tweet Saturday.More >>
A police officer in the Columbus suburb of Westerville has been killed in the line of duty, the city said in a tweet Saturday.More >>
The Rankin County Sheriff's Department confirms a dam break. It happened on a five-acre pond on Piney Wood's property just north of their front entrance.More >>
The Rankin County Sheriff's Department confirms a dam break. It happened on a five-acre pond on Piney Wood's property just north of their front entrance.More >>