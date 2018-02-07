Police search for man who tried to lure student into his car

Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who they said tried to lure a high school student into his vehicle.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Feb. 6 near Hamilton High School.

Police said the suspect attempted to lure a female student into a white newer-model Kia Optima with a Tennessee tag that started as 5C7---.

The suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion wearing a dark skull cap and glasses.

No arrest has been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

