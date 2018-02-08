Grizzlies battle but fall to Jazz 92-88

No doubt the NBA season is long and unrelenting, especially when you're fighting for the bottom and not the top of the league standings..

For the Memphis Grizzlies, who are just about assured of missing the playoffs for the first time in 7 years, patience, and more draft ping pong balls, is a virtue.

But, the games go on. The Utah Jazz invaded FedExForum on a 6 game winning streak Wednesday night. The Jazz are making a playoff push after injuries wrecked the first part of their season.

Marc Gasol had the move of the night with a reverse jam. 20 and 6 with 3 blocks for Big Spain.

Andrew Harrison led the Grizzlies with a career-high 23 points.

But the Jazz got 27 from Ricky Rubio.

This one got chippy in the end as Grizz Interim Head Coach JB Bickerstaff was ejected.

Utah shot twice as many free throws as Memphis as they went on to win it 92-88.

The Grizzlies, now 18-36, next play at Oklahoma City on Sunday.

