Norvell, Tigers end signing day with 24 total recruits

Head coach Mike Norvell and the Memphis Tigers added 11 more signees to the class of 2018 Wednesday, welcoming 24 total newcomers to the U of M.
This signing period includes graduate transfer quarterback Brady White, who spent last season at Arizona State, along with 6-3, 295 pound JUCO ofensive lineman Manuel Orona.
Norvell had a specific goal in mind for adding to his team.
"We wanted to continue to get more explosive." Norvell said. "I think we're able to do that with some elite playmakers there on the offensive skill positions and the defensive backfield. We wanted to continue to increase our size and athleticism up front on the offensive and defensive line. We had to. A major point of emphasis was guys who could impact the quarterback from the defensive front or the outside linebacker position."
Two-time defending state champion Lausanne sends some Love to Memphis with Nyle and Corteze Love. Both chose to stay home for college ball.
The full list of 2018 signees is below:
