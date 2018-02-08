Norvell, Tigers end signing day with 24 total recruits

Head coach Mike Norvell and the Memphis Tigers added 11 more signees to the class of 2018 Wednesday, welcoming 24 total newcomers to the U of M.

This signing period includes graduate transfer quarterback Brady White, who spent last season at Arizona State, along with 6-3, 295 pound JUCO ofensive lineman Manuel Orona.

Norvell had a specific goal in mind for adding to his team.

"We wanted to continue to get more explosive." Norvell said. "I think we're able to do that with some elite playmakers there on the offensive skill positions and the defensive backfield. We wanted to continue to increase our size and athleticism up front on the offensive and defensive line. We had to. A major point of emphasis was guys who could impact the quarterback from the defensive front or the outside linebacker position."

Two-time defending state champion Lausanne sends some Love to Memphis with Nyle and Corteze Love. Both chose to stay home for college ball.

The full list of 2018 signees is below:

Jaylon Allen | LB | 6-2 | 225 | Humble, Texas/Atascocita

Keith Brigham | DL | 6-3 | 260 | Normal, Ill./Pima CC

Montre Bonner | DL | 6-2 | 235 | Raleigh, N.C./ South County HS/Fullerton CC

Keith Brown Jr. | LB | 6-2 | 235 | Madison, Miss./Madison Central/NW Miss. CC

Chris Clark | DL | 6-4 | 255 | Sardis, Miss./North Panola

Isaac Ellis | OL | 6-2 | 310 | Monroe, La. Carroll HS

Evan Fields | OL | 6-5 | 275 | Sharpsburg, Ga./East Coweta

Cameron Fleming | RB | 5-9 | 175 | Cedar Hill, Texas/Cedar Hill

Kenny Gainwell | ATH | 5-11 | 185 | Yazoo City, Miss./Yazoo County

Antonio Gibson | WR | 6-2 | 220 | Stockbridge, Ga./Eagles Landing/E. Central CC

Troy Hurst | RB/WR | 6-2 | 185 | Greensburg, La./St. Helena Central

Quindell Johnson | DB | 6-1 | 185 | New Orleans, La./Edna Karr

Titus Jones | OL | 6-4 | 265 | New Orleans, La./Edna Karr

Alec Long | DB | 6-0 | 220 | Jackson, Tenn./Liberty Tech Magnet

Nyle Love | LB | 6-1 | 225 | Memphis, Tenn./Lausanne Collegiate School

Brady McBride | QB | 6-0 | 193 | Coppell, Texas/Coppell HS

Manuel Orona | OL | 6-3 | 295 | Phoenix, Ariz./Browne HS/Glendale CC

Jeremy Tate Jr. | WR | 6-4 | 210 | Columbus, Miss./New Hope

Brady White | QB | 6-3 | 205 | Newhall, Calif./Hart HS/Arizona State

Kam Wilson | LB | 6-7 | 232 | Hueytown, Ala./Hueytown HS

