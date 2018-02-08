18 cars burglarized in Germantown in one night, Memphis budget costs on Confederate rally, rain this weekend

Good Thursday morning!
Overnight, we got a lot more details on what one confederate rally costs the City of Memphis. It was a little more than $150k. We also discovered new information about where that money is coming from. Details on that this morning on #wmc5.
More than a dozen cars in Germantown burglarized in just one night. We have details on what many of the cases had in common and what the thieves were after.
A six-year-old Collierville boy is on the road to recovery after open heart surgery. A simple test at school could be the reason he is alive today. We'll talk about that this morning.
A bill requiring all Tennessee schools to display "In God We Trust" in a prominent location is moving forward in the state legislature. We'll talk about the bill and what's behind it this morning.
A deal has been reached in the government shutdown and now it moves onto the Senate floor for a vote. Senators must finalize some spending numbers before it's approved, but it will fund the government through the fiscal year. We'll talk about what's in it and what's not in it this morning.
temps in the upper 20s this morning. It is a cold morning! We will see lots of sunshine today with highs near 50. Details on the day and week ahead including the weekend on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7am.
KJ Wright's family cheers him on as Seahawks head to Super Bowl
City Council approves 2% gas and electric rate hike for MLGW customers
Police find couple's missing home
New photos are only raising more questions about how investigators didn't see a homicide victim in the back of a van for seven weeks.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who they said tried to lure a high school student into his vehicle.More >>
City of Memphis has revealed how much they spent on extra security during last month's "Confederate 901" Rally.More >>
The mother of a man who was found dead at the police impound lot in 2007 said she is disturbed this has happened a second time in Memphis.More >>
Volunteers are getting hands-on with hundreds of new bike-sharing bicycles in Memphis.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
