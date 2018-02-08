18 cars burglarized in Germantown in one night, Memphis budget costs on Confederate rally, rain this weekend

Good Thursday morning!

Overnight, we got a lot more details on what one confederate rally costs the City of Memphis. It was a little more than $150k. We also discovered new information about where that money is coming from. Details on that this morning on #wmc5.

More than a dozen cars in Germantown burglarized in just one night. We have details on what many of the cases had in common and what the thieves were after.

A six-year-old Collierville boy is on the road to recovery after open heart surgery. A simple test at school could be the reason he is alive today. We'll talk about that this morning.

A bill requiring all Tennessee schools to display "In God We Trust" in a prominent location is moving forward in the state legislature. We'll talk about the bill and what's behind it this morning.

A deal has been reached in the government shutdown and now it moves onto the Senate floor for a vote. Senators must finalize some spending numbers before it's approved, but it will fund the government through the fiscal year. We'll talk about what's in it and what's not in it this morning.





temps in the upper 20s this morning. It is a cold morning! We will see lots of sunshine today with highs near 50.

KJ Wright's family cheers him on as Seahawks head to Super Bowl

City Council approves 2% gas and electric rate hike for MLGW customers

Police find couple's missing home

