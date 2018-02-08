2 people escape Frayser house fire

Head coach Mike Norvell and the Memphis Tigers added 11 more signees to the class of 2018 Wednesday, welcoming 24 total newcomers to the U of M.More >>
Head coach Mike Norvell and the Memphis Tigers added 11 more signees to the class of 2018 Wednesday, welcoming 24 total newcomers to the U of M.More >>
Upcoming changes in Shelby County Schools' grading system would effectively remove grading floors.More >>
Upcoming changes in Shelby County Schools' grading system would effectively remove grading floors.More >>
Two people escaped a house fire late Wednesday night.More >>
Two people escaped a house fire late Wednesday night.More >>
An appeals court has ruled that a state law that gives a $250 fee to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for each DUI conviction obtained using a blood or breath test is unconstitutional.More >>
An appeals court has ruled that a state law that gives a $250 fee to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for each DUI conviction obtained using a blood or breath test is unconstitutional.More >>
New photos are only raising more questions about how investigators didn't see a homicide victim in the back of a van for seven weeks.More >>
New photos are only raising more questions about how investigators didn't see a homicide victim in the back of a van for seven weeks.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.More >>
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.More >>
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.More >>
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.More >>
The toddler was found with severe burns from the hot water. Investigators found rats, mice and cockroaches eating leftover food laying around in the home.More >>
The toddler was found with severe burns from the hot water. Investigators found rats, mice and cockroaches eating leftover food laying around in the home.More >>
An officer who was shot in a suburb of Dallas on Wednesday night has died, police have confirmed, and the suspect is in custody.More >>
An officer who was shot in a suburb of Dallas on Wednesday night has died, police have confirmed, and the suspect is in custody.More >>
Paws has 28 toes. The 3-year-old is tied with a Canadian cat named Jake for the Guinness World Record.More >>
Paws has 28 toes. The 3-year-old is tied with a Canadian cat named Jake for the Guinness World Record.More >>
Cheddar Man was discovered in 1903 and is believed to be 10,000 years old.More >>
Cheddar Man was discovered in 1903 and is believed to be 10,000 years old.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for three Aberdeen children and the alleged abductor, 27-year-old Ashli Brown.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for three Aberdeen children and the alleged abductor, 27-year-old Ashli Brown.More >>