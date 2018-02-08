2 people escape Frayser house fire

Two people escaped a house fire late Wednesday night.

The fire broke out at a home on Gayle Drive in Frayser just before midnight.

Fire crews said the flames started in the kitchen, and they believe food was possibly left on the stove unattended.

Two people in the home escaped by jumping out the window. They received cuts on their hands, but are expected to be OK.

