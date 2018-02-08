Mid-South teen enlists John Cena to tag team prom-posal

A Mid-South teen enlisted some big-time muscle to make her prom-posal extra special.

Emily Blank reached out to WWE's John Cena last month, hoping for a tag team partner to ask her friend Warren, who has special needs, to prom.

Emily is a student helper in the special needs class at Munford High School and has formed a unique friendship with Warren.

Warren is a huge fan of wrestling, especially John Cena, and loves to do Cena’s signature hand move. He even wrestles on the school team.

Just in time for prom, Cena came through with the assist.

"I've heard there's a very special person who's possibly thinking of asking you a very important question," Cena said. "So Warren, the question is: Will you "see" Emily at prom? I hope so."

Of course, Warren said yes!

