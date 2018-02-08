Loaded handgun found in carry-on bag at MEM

A loaded handgun was found at Memphis International Airport on Thursday morning.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) found a loaded 9mm handgun in a passenger's carry-on bag around 7 a.m.

Loaded firearms are prohibited at airports, and all firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags.

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”

It's the 10th firearm TSA agents have discovered at MEM in 2018 after finding just 26 all of last year.

