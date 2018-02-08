Shrine Circus coming to Memphis

For the past 75 years the Shrine Circus has entertained Memphis and Mid-South crowds -- this year they are once again coming to the Agricenter in Memphis.

The fun will start next Thursday, February 15 and run through Sunday, February 18.

Between 10,000 and 20,000 people attend the circus every year and this year the acts are expected to dazzle the crowds.

“There's not a lot of circuses around anymore," said Jimmy Norman who’s a part of the West Tennessee Chapter of Al Chymia Shrine Temple. “We're going to have elephants, tigers all the trapeze acts it's going to be a great circus one of the greatest we've had in a while here.”

Proceeds from the circus benefit the West Tennessee Chapter of the Al Chymia Shrine Temple. Members of that chapter help provide free transportation to children and their families who need care at any of the 22 Shriner hospitals in North America.

