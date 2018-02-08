Grizzlies trade James Ennis to Detroit, ESPN reports

Ennis practicing with the Grizzlies (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Memphis Grizzlies have started off their trade deadline by picking up a young player and a draft pick.

The Grizzlies are sending James Ennis to Detroit for Brice Johnson and a second-round pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Memphis has traded James Ennis to Detroit for Brice Johnson and a second-round pick, league sources tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

Ennis, 27, has played a pivotal role in the Grizzlies rotations this season, starting a career-high 28 games.

Johnson, 23, has played just 12 games in his NBA career. The North Carolina product could bring frontcourt depth to the Grizz.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.