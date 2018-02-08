DOJ indicts 25 gang members in massive West TN drug investigation

The United States Department of Justice announced the indictment of 25 defendants in West Tennessee after a massive drug investigation.

Eighteen members of the Major Stackz Entertainment street gang, which is comprised of members of the Bloods, Gangster Disciples, Kitchen Crips, and other traditional gangs, were taken into custody Wednesday. Seven defendants have not yet been arrested.

Federal investigators said the 11-month investigation uncovered gang members operating a network of drugs protected by violence and guns

"The message is simple. If you're dealing in gangs, guns, and drugs, we're coming for you," Memphis Police Department Director Mike Rallings said.

The majority of the defendants come from the Memphis area, according to US Attorney Michael Dunavant, while two came from Lauderdale County and one from California. The group operated out of an area near the intersection of Pillow Street and Kerr Avenue.

The Major Stackz Entertainment (MSE) gang sold a bevy of drugs, including meth, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroine, and more.

MSE was an armed operation, meaning they used firepower to protect their assets.

During the investigation, agents seized $90,000 in cash, 40 pounds of meth, two kilograms of heroine, four kilograms of cocaine, 11 ounces of crack cocaine, over 150 pounds of marijuana, and 22 firearms.

