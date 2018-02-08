DOJ indicts 25 gang members in massive West TN drug investigation

Federal law enforcement officials are set to hold a press conference announcing a drug trafficking investigation.More >>
The director of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for the last 14 years will be stepping down later this year.More >>
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is one of nine institutions that gives recommendations on what strains should be included in the flu vaccine.More >>
For the past 75 years the Shrine Circus has entertained Memphis and Mid-South crowds -- this year they are once again coming to the Agricenter in Memphis.More >>
Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.More >>
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
US stocks take more losses as banks and industrial companies decline following losses in the final minutes of trading a day ago.More >>
The Orleans District Attorney’s office indicted a convicted killer on three additional counts of first-degree murder on Thursday. Joseph Brandt, 48, confessed to the killings last week during a Texas prison interview investigators.More >>
A common scam across the country includes depositing thousands of dollars from what appears to be a legitimate check is now circulating in Texarkana, Texas.More >>
