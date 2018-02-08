Results of DOJ drug trafficking investigation expected at 2 p.m.

Federal law enforcement officials are set to hold a press conference announcing a drug trafficking investigation.

The press conference will be held at 2 p.m. You can watch it live here.

US Attorney Michael Dunavant will be joined by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration to talk about a Department of Justice investigation into a drug trafficking organization.

WMC Action News 5's Kendall Downing will be at the press conference to learn all the details of what's happened.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.