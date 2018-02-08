Post-trade deadline, Tyreke Evans still with Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies decided not to ship away their biggest trade chip at this year's trade deadline.

Seeking a first-round pick and seemingly not budging, the Grizzlies will move forward with Evans on the roster.

A trade was long predicated upon. Evans has been held out of the Grizzlies' lineup since January 31 as the team worked out a deal to trade Evans, who they signed to a one-year deal this offseason.

NBA Insiders reported the Boston Celtics offered two second-round picks and a young player for Evans. General Manager Chris Wallace apparently decided that was not enough.

The Grizzlies will now try to bring back Evans after the season, where he will be free to sign with any team. The Grizzlies reportedly hope to use a mid-level exception to bring Evans back, which would cost them $8.5 million.

They signed Evans on the cheap last summer, getting the former Rookie of the Year for just $3.3 million because of his past injury history.

His value has no doubt skyrocketed due to his stellar play.

Evans, 28, is in the midst of a career resurgence in Memphis, the same city where he made a name for himself in college basketball.

Putting up numbers he hasn't flashed since his rookie season, Evans leads the Grizzlies in scoring at 19.5 per game along with 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Evans has shared desire to stay in Memphis, but at least seven teams showed interest him at the deadline, and a bidding war could be looming.

The Grizz did ship off another wing player earlier in the day, sending James Ennis to Detroit.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.