TBI director announces plans to retire

The director of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for the last 14 years will be stepping down later this year.

Mark Gwyn sent a memo to all TBI employees announcing his plan to retire.

"During my tenure, I believe I have done all that I can do to improve our resources, training and equipment for the Bureau family and along with your hard work, TBI has become the best state law enforcement agency in this state and this country."

Gwyn said he plans to remain director until June 1, 2018.

