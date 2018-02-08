Largest rock climbing gym breaks ground in East Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Largest rock climbing gym breaks ground in East Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: High Point Climbing and Fitness) (Source: High Point Climbing and Fitness)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A rock climbing facility expected to be the largest in Tennessee broke ground on Thursday.

High Point Climbing and Fitness is building a 32,000and square foot gym, with a 45-foot-tall outdoor rock climb wall.

The facility will be located in East Memphis, near the gateway to Shelby Farms.

There will also be a "Kid Zone" for kids between 3-12 years old.

High Point Memphis will also offer weight training and cardio equipment, a yoga studio, gear shop, and two birthday party rooms.

"High Point in downtown Chattanooga was named the coolest climbing gym in the country by Climbing Magazine in 2015, and we anticipate this project will also receive national attention,” owner Johnny O'Brien said.

High Point will offer various youth programs; including clubs and teams that compete in USA Climbing sporting events, and professional climbing instruction that is for beginner to expert level.

"We want to exceed everyone's expectations that visit our facilities, from the friendly front counter staff to the quality of the climbing walls, we want our gym in Memphis to reflect every positive attribute the climbing community has to offer,” owner John Wiygul said.

Visitors will be able to purchase individual Day Passes for a one-time visit, or they can choose one of the many membership options granting unlimited access to the climbing and fitness areas, free yoga classes, and member discounts.

The facility is expected to open towards the end of 2018.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • MPD identifies body of man left in van for 7 weeks

    MPD identifies body of man left in van for 7 weeks

    Thursday, February 8 2018 7:32 PM EST2018-02-09 00:32:11 GMT
    Picture from auction site showing body inside an impounded van. (Source: Venture Auctions)Picture from auction site showing body inside an impounded van. (Source: Venture Auctions)

    Memphis Police Department identified the body of the man who was discovered inside a van at the MPD Impound Lot. 

    More >>

    Memphis Police Department identified the body of the man who was discovered inside a van at the MPD Impound Lot. 

    More >>

  • 25 gang members indicted in massive West TN drug investigation

    25 gang members indicted in massive West TN drug investigation

    Thursday, February 8 2018 7:26 PM EST2018-02-09 00:26:07 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    The United States Department of Justice announced the indictment of 25 defendants in West Tennessee after a massive drug investigation. 

    More >>

    The United States Department of Justice announced the indictment of 25 defendants in West Tennessee after a massive drug investigation. 

    More >>

  • MPD officer indicted for attempted rape

    MPD officer indicted for attempted rape

    Thursday, February 8 2018 7:24 PM EST2018-02-09 00:24:31 GMT
    Bradley Henthorne (Source: MPD)Bradley Henthorne (Source: MPD)

    A Memphis Police Department officer has been indicted for attempted rape.

    More >>

    A Memphis Police Department officer has been indicted for attempted rape.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly