Largest rock climbing gym breaks ground in East Memphis

A rock climbing facility expected to be the largest in Tennessee broke ground on Thursday.

High Point Climbing and Fitness is building a 32,000and square foot gym, with a 45-foot-tall outdoor rock climb wall.

The facility will be located in East Memphis, near the gateway to Shelby Farms.

There will also be a "Kid Zone" for kids between 3-12 years old.

High Point Memphis will also offer weight training and cardio equipment, a yoga studio, gear shop, and two birthday party rooms.

"High Point in downtown Chattanooga was named the coolest climbing gym in the country by Climbing Magazine in 2015, and we anticipate this project will also receive national attention,” owner Johnny O'Brien said.

High Point will offer various youth programs; including clubs and teams that compete in USA Climbing sporting events, and professional climbing instruction that is for beginner to expert level.

"We want to exceed everyone's expectations that visit our facilities, from the friendly front counter staff to the quality of the climbing walls, we want our gym in Memphis to reflect every positive attribute the climbing community has to offer,” owner John Wiygul said.

Visitors will be able to purchase individual Day Passes for a one-time visit, or they can choose one of the many membership options granting unlimited access to the climbing and fitness areas, free yoga classes, and member discounts.

The facility is expected to open towards the end of 2018.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.