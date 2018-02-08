Teens selected for MPLOY Youth Program

Thousands of Memphis teens got to play the lottery Wednesday...well, sort of.

At stake during the Summer Youth Jobs Lottery was a spot in the highly coveted MPLOY Youth Program sponsored by Mayor Jim Strickland's office.

Thousands apply each year, and more than 1,200 are picked for paid summer jobs with some of the Bluff City's biggest companies

“It means so much to this city to make sure we are preparing our young people to become productive individuals in our society, giving them those life skills, those work ethics they need to be a survivor in this world we live in today,” said Ike Griffith, director of Youth Services for City of Memphis.

City council members want the number of teens hired to hit 2,000 in the next three years.

They also hope it’s a step towards reducing the cycle of poverty.

